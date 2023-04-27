FOUR NEW CYPRUS EMBASSIES TO OPEN IN 2023

The government of Cyprus is all set to open 4 new embassies.

According to a statement by Theodoros Gotsis, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, the Cyprus High Commission in Kenya has reopened, whereas three others – in Manama, Bahrain and Buenos Aires, Argentina are set to open soon. Furthermore, the Cyprus embassy in Indonesia is set to reopen in later 2023

In his statement, Gotsis remarked how the embassies will help strengthen their inter-country relations – given that Argentina is one of the biggest countries of Latin America, and Indonesia is the world’s largest Islamic country.

Last but not least, several Cypriot diplomats will have their positions restored to what they were before the economic crisis.