15 PEOPLE AND 8 BUSINESSES FINED FOR VIOLATING COVID RULES

In a thorough checking of over 1,677 persons and businesses countrywide, the Cypriot police found 8 business owners/managers and 15 persons violating Covid rules – all within the span of 24 hours.

Out of these, 328 checks were conducted in Nicosia, 481 in Larnaca, 103 in Paphos, 403 in Famagusta, 137 in Morphou and 137 traffic checks.

Out of these 3 businesses and 8 persons were fined in Nicosia, 1 business and 3 citizens were fined in Limassol, 4 businesses and 1 citizen were fined in Larnaca, 2 individuals fined in Paphos, and 1 citizen fined in Morphou. No violations were found in the traffic checks.