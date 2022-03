The Cyprus Met Department has predicted that the skies will be largely cloudy in the next few days, along with possible nighttime isolated showers.

Winds would go in the direction of southwesterly to northwesterly, and force 5 Beaufort, with a slight to moderate sea.

The temperature may increase up to 14C in mountainous areas, 22C in northern and western coastal areas, 21C in other coastal areas, and 20C in the inland areas.

Residents are advised to stay safe and remain indoors during showers.