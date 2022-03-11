MAN ARRESTED FOR IMPERSONATING A DOCTOR

The Paphos police have arrested a man for falsely impersonating a doctor and gaining money on false pretenses.

The man, 34, is being suspected of being involved in at least 2 other cases of duping unsuspecting members into paying cash, under the pretext of paying for immediate surgery for their loved ones.

Michalis Nicolaou, chief of the Paphos CID, said that the criminal activity came on the police’s radar when a bank contacted the police on a bank account which they believed belonged to a potential victim.

With the cooperation of the bank and police, the potential victim’s movement was monitored from the bank till the rendezvous spot with the suspected fraudsters.

As it turns out, the man went to a spot next to the Ayios Kendeas church and was about to hand over the envelope with cash, when the police came in and arrested the perpetrator.

The man is being suspected of having accomplices – and was found to have secured €10,000 from one person and €7,000 from another. Both were on the prefixes of medical treatment of family members who were in a car accident.