In yet another missing person’s case happening this month, the Cyprus Police is actively looking for a 16-year-old child, last seen in her own home in Nicosia.

Alissa Pitt was last seen by her family and neighbors wearing a blue T-shirt, green tights and black boots. She was carrying a light blue backpack with her.

The girl is fair, about 1.55m tall, and has short, red hair.

The police are encouraging people who have any helpful information to come forward and help them find Alissa.