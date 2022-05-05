CHARRED REMAINS OF AN ANIMAL FOUND IN A BAG

A civilian has found and reported a plastic bag, which contains the charred remains of what is possibly a small puppy, was found near outside a veterinary clinic in the city of Larnaca

According to the animal rights advocacy group Animal Party, the man who found the bag described being horrified at what clearly looked like barbaric behavior.

He further added that he hopes the police can catch the perpetrator of the crime soon, so they can get the judicial judgment they deserve.

The Animal Party has declared that it shall keep the public abreast about both the development and the outcome of the case.