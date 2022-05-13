FIRECRACKER ACCIDENT LEADS TO MULTIPLE AMPUTATIONS

Two individuals faced amputation after a firecracker accident.

The individuals, a 35-year-old man from Geri, and 17-year-old man from Acropolis in Nicosia were using firecrackers to celebrate Holy Saturday, when a freak accident led to severe injury.

A spokesperson for the Cyprus Police said that paramedics took both men to Nicosia General Hospital. They were thereafter transferred to a private clinic, where a finger was amputated for each person.

Notably, the men had similar accidents and injuries, despite being in two very separate places.