3 INJURED OVER CLASHES IN APARTMENT IN LIMASSOL

A scuffle among some Syrian nationals went brutal, leading to the involvement of stones, wood and other objects being used by the people involved to attack each other.

The Cyprus Police have released a statement on the matter, which says that they received a tip at around 8pm in the evening regarding a fight “between foreigners” in a Limassol apartment.

They reached there to find that over fifteen men – all Syrian nationals, had arrived at the apartment building, fought with and attacked some other resident, who also turned out to be Syrian nationals.

The fighting sent three to the hospital and injured several, who were then treated on the spot.

According to the police’s preliminary investigation, the fight was about labor differences between some of the foreigners.