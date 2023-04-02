CYPRUS POLICE INVESTIGATING HARASSMENT CLAIMS

Cyprus Police is currently investigating an incident of harassment and psychological abuse.

The police are investigating a permanent resident of the island nation, aged 33, who allegedly harassed and incited psychological violence on his ex-partner, a woman aged 38.

Michalis Nicolaou, a spokesman for the police said that the accused in question has been found sending aggressive messages to his ex-partner, besides following her and calling on her phone repeatedly.

This, despite the fact that the district court in Paphos issued a restraining order against the alleged perpetrator.

The man, who is now at large, is wanted by the police for disobeying the restraining order.

The police have issued an arrest warrant against him.