CHILD DEAD IN PARK IN LIMASSOL

The Cyprus Police in Limassol are investigating the death of a 7-year-old child.

The child, a Russian national and permanent resident of Cyprus was playing in a park in Garmasogia when he lost his consciousness and soon after died.

The ambulance was called and the boy was wheeled over to the emergency room. The doctors, however, pronounced him dead upon arrival.

According to his health reports, the child suffered from cardiac issues and had undergone a heart surgery a few months prior to his death.