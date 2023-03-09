5.5 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE HITS TURKEY, TREMORS HIT CYPRUS

A 5.5 earthquake has hit central Turkey at around 12 PM, with tremors being felt in neighboring Cyprus.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the earthquake happened 10 km below ground near Emigrazi city.

The quake is being considered as an aftershock coming after three weeks after the major earthquake which hit southern Turkey and claimed the lives of thousands. It also left more than 2 million people without homes and living in container houses, tents and other temporary facilities within the region.