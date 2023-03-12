GRAND CARNIVAL PARADE BEGINS

The island nation of Cyprus kicked off its Grand Carnival Parade in Limassol’s Central Makarios Avenue. The parade started shortly after noon and had a live broadcast on state TV.

The event started from the round of Ayios Nikolaos and ended near the Polemidia (Fairways) traffic lights.

The Cyprus Carnival is a nationwide festival, but the one celebrated in Limassol is arguably the most famous.

The carnival is known for people to participate in it by showing up in fancy dresses, people enjoying themselves and an abundance of confetti.

The event caused some traffic jams in Limassol, and on the Limassol-Paphos and Nicosia-Limassol highways.