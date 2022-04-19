57-YEAR-OLD ARRESTED FOR OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

The Cyprus police in Paphos has taken a man in custody over obstruction of justice in an ongoing investigation.

The man, 57, against whom a warrant was already issued, is a part of a case which the police is currently investigating.

According to Michalis Ioannou, a spokeswoman for the Paphos police, the man had threatened a 75-year-old witness who had reported the theft of aluminum from her residence. The intention of said threat was to have her forcibly withdraw the case.

The 57-year-old has been placed under mandatory police custody, as police investigations continue.