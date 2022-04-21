RUSSIAN NATIONALS PROTEST IN SUPPORT OF RUSSIA IN CYPRUS

A group of Russian expats in Cyprus are protesting in support of their country’s involvement in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The group, comprising around 150 Russians living on the island nation, protested in the central Foinikoudes area of Larnaca.

They were chanting slogans like ‘Russia save the planet’ and ‘Down with NATO’, while speaking on propaganda and media misinformation regarding Ukraine’s involvement in the Donbass region.

The Russian Compatriots of Cyprus Coordination Council is the organization officially responsible for organizing the protest.