A MOTHER-OF-SIX DIED IN THE EMERGENCY ROOM

A 43-year-old woman has passed away in the emergency room of Larnaca General Hospital.

The woman, who was a mother-of-six, reported not feeling well, and for that reason was taken to Larnaca General’s ER Department. Unfortunately, she collapsed just as she was being registered and despite the doctors’ best efforts her life could not be saved.

The death was ruled as suspicious. A post mortem has been carried out, the results of which should be available in the near future.

Her death is being investigated by the Aradippou Police.