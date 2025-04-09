7 BODIES FOUND IN CAPSIZED BOAT

Seven dead bodies have been found in a capsized boat
.
A search-and-rescue mission of the boat, filled with migrants was done, where the dead bodies were found. Only two were found alive with a greater – unknown number found missing
.
The two people found alive were present in international waters over 55.5 kilometers in the south-eastern direction from the island nation
.
According to reports, the boat was carrying roughly 20-22 people, and had originally departed from Tartous, Syria
.
The island nation of Cyprus is a member country of the European Union. It is located roughly one hundred nautical miles to the west of Syria & Lebanon – both crisis-hit countries
.
In early 2024, Cyprus suspended examining asylum applications from Syrian nations, after witnessing a sudden increase in the number of people coming to the island nation
.