7 BODIES FOUND IN CAPSIZED BOAT

Seven dead bodies have been found in a capsized boat

.

A search-and-rescue mission of the boat, filled with migrants was done, where the dead bodies were found. Only two were found alive with a greater – unknown number found missing

.

The two people found alive were present in international waters over 55.5 kilometers in the south-eastern direction from the island nation

.

According to reports, the boat was carrying roughly 20-22 people, and had originally departed from Tartous, Syria

.

The island nation of Cyprus is a member country of the European Union. It is located roughly one hundred nautical miles to the west of Syria & Lebanon – both crisis-hit countries

.

In early 2024, Cyprus suspended examining asylum applications from Syrian nations, after witnessing a sudden increase in the number of people coming to the island nation

.