REGULATIONS & BETTER TRAFFIC LAWS IN DEVELOPMENT FOR E-SCOOTERS

The biggest discussion in a meeting of the Road Safety Council was the need for newer and stricter rules and regulations for e-scooters amidst concerns for public safety

.

According to Alexis Vafeades, the Transport Minister of Cyprus, the authorities are coming up with a suitable set of guidelines for those owning personal mobility devices such as e-scooters in order to maintain a better standard of road safety

.

Parallelly, the Public Works Department is preparing their official recommendations on the issue

.

The plan at large includes several initiatives, such as increasing fines awarded to those to violate traffic rules and keeping dedicated 30 kilometers per hour zones in over seven different urban spaces in Cyprus

.

Vafeades mentioned how the decisions have been informed by facts such as the larger share of traffic accidents happening in cities, rather than inter-city roads. He firmly believes that the initiatives will encourage both cyclists and pedestrians to utilize footpaths and road networks

.