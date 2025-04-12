LEADERS OF DIVIDED CYPRUS TO MEET WITH EACH OTHER

The Cyprus reunification issue has been a major topic for the divided island nation

.

To that end, the leaders of the divisions, Nikos Christodoulides of Greek Cyprus and Ersin Tatar of Turkish Cyprus shall meet with each other

.

This shall be their second meeting, right after the one that occurred in Geneva

.

According to President Christodoulides, it was Greek Cyprus that proposed the idea of the meeting to their Turkish counterparts – with the United Nations as the mediating party

.

According to many sources, the meeting shall be held at the home of Colin Stewart, The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General

.

The meeting was announced by Antonio Guterres, the Secretary General of the United Nations – right at the end of the informal meeting in Geneva. Guterres also mentioned that a new personal envoy shall be appointed for Cyprus to help take some mediating measures, such as opening some crossing points, creating youth-focused committees, among others

.