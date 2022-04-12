CYPRUS PUBLIC SCHOOL GETTING SOLAR PANELS

25 state schools all over the island nation are all set to receive their very own solar panels.

The move comes as part of the “PEDIA” plan, which aims to update all state schools in the European Union to a point where they can be declared as zero energy consuming.

The first stage of this plan will see 25 approved school buildings, which includes 12 elementary schools, 4 kindergartens, 2 lyceums, 5 high schools, a special needs school, and a technical school as well.

These 25 institutions were chosen from a grand total of 144 applications, having been evaluated via a specific methodology framework developed by EU analysts.