AIR AMBULANCE WITH CONSCRIPT ON BOARD HAS DEPARTED FROM LARNACA

The air ambulance helicopter with the National Guard conscript has taken off from the airport in Larnaca.

The National Guard conscript, aged 17, was admitted in a hospital after he admitted to feeling ill while participating in an exercise.

He is being taken to France, where he will be admitted in Paul Brousse Hospital – which functions as a transplant center as well as a university hospital.

Right now, the young man is in a critical condition, but remains stable.

According to Demetris Constantinou, spokesperson for the health ministry, the air ambulance left a day after its intended flight, as it had already finished its flight hours on that day.