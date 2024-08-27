FOREIGN MINISTER OF ARMENIA TO VISIT CYPRUS

Ararat Mirzoyan, Armenia’s Foreign Minister is on an official visit to the island nation of Cyprus.

He has been invited by Constantinos Kombos, the foreign minister of Cyprus.

The counterparts will have a meeting, followed by larger consultations including Armenian and Cypriot delegations.

Once this is over, statements to the press shall be made.

Topics to be discussed will include Armenian-Cypriot relations, the Cypriot reunification issue and other common issues plaguing the Mediterranean, the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

Nikos Christodoulides, the President of Cyprus, will personally receive Mirzoyan.

Mirzoyan will also speak at the annual meeting of diplomatic missions’ leaders to be held in Nicosia.