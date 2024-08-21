ANTICIPATED REDUCTION IN TOURISM COULD COST UP TO €25 MILLION, SAY HOTELS

Current Events

The anticipated reduction in tourism could lead to up to 30,000 lesser visitors, which in turn could result in loss of up to €25 million in revenue.

Thanos Michaelides, president of the hotelier’s association (Pasyxe) has made a statement to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), where he talked about the need to extend the tourist season window and increase the overall capacity of hotels – these two alone would help the industry weather the season-wise variations in employment and help keep revenue consistent.

He added that introducing these measures will help offer those working within the industry a more stable income, and make tourism an attractive career for jobseekers.

His arguments stem from the dependence of the island nation’s economy on tourism – roughly fifty-three-thousand people work in the industry, which amounts to around 11% of the total population that is employed. Professionals employed include a wide range of people – from lawyers to chefs and from engineers to artists.

Michaelides continued to add how one of the biggest reasons is the reduction in hotel bookings – much of which can be traced to the Russia-Ukraine war and the turbulence in the Middle East. Coupled with a stumbling economy in the UK, a March Easter and shutdown of airlines resulting in fewer flights – mean there are more than 150,000 less tourists incoming.

FTI’s bankruptcy has further added to the woes, with the tour operator having been one of Cyprus’ biggest sources of income.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Share