AIR SURROUNDING CYPRUS HAS HIGH DUST LEVELS, SAY AUTHORITIES

The Meteorological department issued a warning, stating that the air all over Cyprus will have high dust concentrations.

They further advised people to spend as less time as possible in open areas.

According to the Department of Labour, the dust levels per square meter at noon are as high as 85.4 μg, 133.8 μg, 65.4 μg, 45 μg, and 49.6 μg in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paralimni, Paphos respectively.

They advised the vulnerable – especially those with chronic health issues, the elderly and children to stay indoors and keep themselves protected from dust particles. They also urged employers to take adequate measures for their organizations and assess and rectify any risks their employees might face should they need to work in open spaces.