SIX ROAD ACCIDENT DEATHS RECORDED IN JUST TWENTY-FOUR DAYS

A total of six road deaths have been recorded in all of twenty-four days.

The latest of these casualties is a 24-year-old man, Kyriakos Oxynos, a recent university graduate, who was killed when his car collided first with an island, and thereafter a tree nearby.

The loss of Oxynos, who was a champion footballer and exceptional swimmer, was mourned by Olympiakos football club in Nicosia as well as the Cyprus Swimming Federation.

It was only a cruel irony that this development happened hours after the Cypriot Ministry of Transport reported an 18% reduction in road accident deaths in the previous year.