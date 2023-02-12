CYPRUS CRITICIZES “BLOODY” SYNAGOGUE ATTACK IN JERUSALEM

The Mediterranean Island nation of Cyprus has not held back in expressing its grief over the synagogue in Jerusalem, Israel.

Cyprus’s foreign minister expressed his horror over a tweet, mourning and loss of lives and echoing the sentiments of thousands of Cypriots.

In what is being considered the worst attack right at the onset of the new year, 7 people were killed and 3 others were wounded after a Palestinian gunman opened fire in a synagogue in Jerusalem.

After the shootout, the Palestinian attempted to flee the scene but was pursued, found and shot dead by the local police.