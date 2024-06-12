AIRPORT LANDINGS AFFECTED BY INTER-REGION CONFLICTS

Turkish Cypriot minister of transport Erhan Arikli has issued a statement to the press, explaining how the airport at Ercan (Tymbou) is facing issues courtesy the inter-region conflicts.

Arikli says that the airport is facing troubles with GPS as a result.

The ministry of transport itself has issued a statement, mentioning how the area around the airport is also compromised with inaccurate GPS data due to the same problem.

It further explained how these issues have been compromising aircrafts while landing.

Sometimes airplanes also receive the wrong information, which has led them to assume they are supposed to land at a different airport than intended.

The root cause of these errors are the various conflicts happening in the middle east.