TRAFFIC CAMERA AWARENESS SPREAD THROUGH MARKINGS ON THE ROAD

In a bid to spread awareness on traffic best practices, Cypriot authorities have painted warning signs declaring that the island will have fixed cameras installed.

The transport ministry says that sign-painting started the week prior.

The intention of these markings is for drivers to better know of the road’s status.

Specifically, these markings look like yellow lines and have the image camera, which is painted in white.

These markings do not affect other markings already in place, like the white line or the zebra crossing.