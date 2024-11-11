ARMENIAN PRIME MINISTER SENDS HIS CONGRATULATIONS TO CYPRIOT PRESIDENT FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY

Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister of Armenia has sent his hearty congratulations to Cyprus’ President Nikos Christodoulides on the occasion of the island nation’s Independence Day.

In his letter to the President, Pashinyan expressed his happiness, adding how the nation of Armenia values the warm relations they have with them.

He emphasized on their historical ties, and how they and the island nation have always stood by each other – both on their good and their bad days.

He also expressed his satisfaction on their cooperation in the public sphere, and constructive political stances.

He ended his letter by saying that he hopes their relations go from strength to strength, and that the two nations experience more prosperity as the days pass by.