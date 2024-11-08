EXPERTS WARN ABOUT POTENTIAL HITS FROM MISSILES FROM THE MIDDLE EAST

Military experts are of the opinion that while Cyprus getting caught in the crossfires of Middle Eastern missiles are slim, they could nonetheless happen.

This statement comes after several Cyprus residents saw explosions and light flashes in the sky (especially in the coastal areas), which led to citizens being concerned and seeking answers.

According to Andis Loizos, a Retired Army Colonel Cyprus is not in of Iran’s scope of operations. Furthermore, Cyprus is protected by superpowers like the US, which recently signed several tactical cooperation agreements with the island nation. Last but not least, Iran is currently not in any position to diversify beyond Israel, which itself is a formidable enemy

That said, he cautioned that thanks to Turkey’s involvement in this, there is a small chance of the island nation falling in the line of fire in the future. At the very least, it could mean using North Cyprus and its resources to support Lebanon in the near future.

More importantly, there is a higher (but still, slim) chance of accidental missiles landing in the country.

He also spoke of the British presence in Cyprus, explaining how it also works as a buffer against Iranian attacks.