3RD CYBER ATTACK IN 48 HOURS

Giorgos Petrou, the Chairman of The Electricity Authority (EAC) has released a statement on the status of a cyber-attack on the organization.

He confirmed that the EAC successfully thwarted the attack – the third one made in the course of 48 hours.

He also explained that given the circumstances, the EAC is periodically monitoring its system and has installed further defense mechanisms in place to shield itself from attacks.

They have also temporarily initiated a special protocol, that is set to activate the moment an attack is being anticipated.