The results of the spring Eurobarometer of the European parliament has revealed that as less as 54% of participants in the island nation of Cyprus agree with the sanctions against Russia, as opposed to European Union average of 80%.

Parallelly, as many as 80% of Cyprus citizens also believe that the Russian invasion in Ukraine will affect their daily lives. This is by far the biggest percentage after Greece (86%), as opposed to the much lower European Union average of 61%.

Interestingly, 36% of participants said they had a positive view on Russia, quite higher than the European Union average of 10%.

Meanwhile, 42% of Cypriots said they have a positive image of the EU, which is not very far behind the 52% EU average.

Other percentages recorded from Cypriot participants include guarantee of freedom and democracy (48%), and the feeling that the European volume and should pay attention to Cyprus’ public health (58%).