CYPRESS ESTABLISHES FOREIGN SEA LINK FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 21 YEARS

The island nation of Cyprus has established a sea link with Greece – something that hasn’t been done in the last 21 years.

According to president Nicos Anastasiades, who attended the ceremony that marked the launching of the sea link, the event is indeed historic. He called the connection between Cyprus and Greece an “umbilical cord,” and that having the modern ships will further strengthen both countries.

According to Xinhua news agency, the last ferry that moved between these two countries was in October 2001. So far, only international cruise ships and cargo vessels have moved between them.

While a sea link did exist till 2001, the more affordable 90-minute flights to Athens became more common, effectively putting the former out of business.

Daleena – a Cyprus-based cruiser will be operating on the route. Each trip will last 30 hours, and carry 100 cars and 270 passengers.