ATTEMPTED MURDER UNDER INVESTIGATION IN DALI

The Dali Police in Cyprus are investigating an attempted murder, which involves a man, aged 26, being attacked and ending up in the emergency room with a skull fracture.

According to the statement by the police, the attack happened at 4 am in the morning. The victim, 26, was from Syria while the alleged perpetrator of the crime was a Romanian national, 38.

The police became aware of the incident after they received tips about the victim being found outside the bar.

The police have arrested the 38-year-old, who it seems worked at the bar as staff.