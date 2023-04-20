MAN RETURNS THE WALLET OF A PENSIONER

A man returned the lost wallet of a pensioner containing 288 Euros by submitting it in a police station.

According to the Famagusta Police, a man, aged 43 found the unattended purse and promptly submitted it to the local police station.

The wallet’s contents include hundreds of Euros worth of cash, along with 3 photos. The latter was used to find the owner of the wallet – a 76-year-old resident of Paralimni.

This incident comes close to another recent one when two teenagers submitted an unattended wallet with €1,150 in cash in another Famagusta police station.