BIG POTATO STATUE FALLS VICTIM TO VANDALISM

The statue of a giant potato was destroyed by vandals on New Year’s Day.

According to local officials, the four-meters-high “potato” was destroyed after it was found chopped down from its stand.

Popularly known as the “big potato,” the sculpture was installed in the village of Xylophagou in October 2021, and had proceeded to make big headlines all over the world, not to mention a frenzy on social media on account of its “suggestive” shape. Tourists were nonetheless known to pose in front of it.

The sculpture was made by George Tasou, artist and community leader, who also guarded the statue during his spare hours. Mr. Tasou stood his guard by the state till the early hours of January 1, till he asked another person to guard it in his absence.

The damage caused is estimated to be worth around £4,000.

The police were notified immediately – and an investigation into the matter is currently underway.