THE UK TO LEAD CYPRIOT MILITARY COMMS UPDATE

The UK is set to build a brand new communications facility on one of the island nation’s military bases.

According to a spokesman for the British Defense Ministry, the aim of said initiative is to improve the infrastructure of the Cypriot ministry and strengthen the overall resilience of the European Economic Area.

The facility shall be constructed at a site on the Dhekelia Garrison in south-east Cyprus.

While Cyprus got its independence from British rule in 1960, the U.K. continued to maintain its rights on the military bases.

Britain continues to maintain this military strength and exercises its capacity, even after Brexit officially happened in 2020.