MAN DIED AFTER HIS CAR WENT OFF THE CLIFF IN LIMASSOL

A young man lost his life after his car went off a cliff and into a ravine in Agia Fyla in Limassol.

Marios Charalambous, the chief of Limassol Traffic Police said that they received a call from a driver in distress. The fire brigade, an ambulance and of course the police were immediately dispatched along with rescue teams.

The latter soon discovered the car in the ravine’s base, and the man was found in the wreckage.

Firefighters finally extracted his body from the destroyed car and took him to Limassol General Hospital, where he was declared dead-on-arrival.

Police investigation showed that the car he was in collided with a guardrail and went right into the ravine, which was 50 meters deep.