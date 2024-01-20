BODY FOUND NEAR HOSPITAL HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED

The skeleton that was found near the General Hospital in Limassol has finally been identified.

The body was identified via DNA analysis. This method helped find out the age, ethnic origin and gender of the victim – but was unhelpful in finding the cause of death on account of the level of deterioration of the skeleton.

The is Limassol CID’s 2nd case that required specialist testing from forensic anthropologists and forensic specialists.

The man, a Romanian national, was living homeless.

Limassol CID’s spokesperson did say that their detectives had cross verified the information with their existing missing persons file.