PAPHOS CAR FIRE DETERMINED TO BE INTENTIONAL

A car fire that took place in Paphos has been ruled as an intentional act by the authorities.

The fire in question happened in a car in a parking lot outside the residence of the owner in Paphos’ Apostolos Pavlos area.

Passersby and neighbors who then saw the major fire happening informed the police, who then called the fire department, which managed to bring the fire under control – but not before ruining the vehicle.

The fire destroyed the car and everything that was in it.

The Cyprus police sealed off the area, and further investigations revealed that the fire was not accidental.

The police have taken their statement from the owner of the car and are conducting further investigations into the matter.