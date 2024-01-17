POPULAR TRAIL CLOSED OVER SAFETY ISSUES

Akamas National Forest Park’s famed “Avakas Gorge” trail is now officially closed on account of safety issues.

Cyprus’ Department of Forests has announced that the development comes after unfavorable observations such as slip-prone terrain, higher water levels and the gorge being vulnerable to falling pieces of soil and rocks.

They have further stated that the trail shall remain closed until the risks are fully eliminated.

They apologized to the public for causing the unintentional inconvenience, but stressed how the measures were in fact being taken in their best interest.