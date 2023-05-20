BRITONS EVACUATED FROM SUDAN REACH CYPRUS

The first group of British citizens who were evacuated from Sudan have arrived in the island nation of Cyprus.

After the opposing forces agreed upon a 72-hour-long ceasefire, the UK brought 40 civilians on a Royal Air Force passenger aircraft to Larnaca airport.

Some reports, however, do claim that while 40 people are said to be on board, the actual number was in fact 39. This is yet to be confirmed.

Additionally, flights carrying around two hundred and twenty people are set to arrive within days.

The actions have followed after the UK requested Cyprus to activate a rescue system to help evacuate civilians from third countries via their nation.