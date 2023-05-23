POPULAR ACTOR FROM CYPRUS DEMETRIS XYSTRAS DEAD

Famed Cypriot actor Demetris Xystras, renowned for playing “Officer Kattos’ ‘ in the TV Show ‘Vourate Geitonoi,’ has passed away at the age of 68.

Born in Ayios Epiktitos in Kyrenia in June, 1954, Xystras completed his graduation from the Karolos Koun Higher School of Dramatic Art Theater, Athens in the year 1983.

While in Greece, he performed Aeschylus’ ‘Oresteia’ as a chorus member in the famed ancient Epidaurus theater.

Upon his return to Cyprus, he began working with the various high-profile theater organizations such as Theatro Technis in London, the Theatre Organization of Cyprus (THOC), the Satyricon Theatre and the New Theatre.

His career, which spanned over the course of 40 years, included him appearing in a variety of TV series and films, such as ‘Vourate Geitonoi, ‘Chrysopsara’ and ‘Ena Milo Tin Imera.’