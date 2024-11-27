CAR BOMB DETONATES IN LIMASSOL

A bomb exploded while it was in a car.

The car was being driven by an elderly man with no passengers in the early morning before it suddenly exploded.

The explosion happened at around 3 AM in the morning, and alarmed locals living in Limassol’s Agios Athanasios.

Police arrived on the scene soon after, sealed the crime scene and had the Fire Department assist them.

The Limassol CID is investigating the case, which is still in its preliminary press.

No information has been revealed thus far, but the Police has promised to release updates as soon as they have solid materials.

In the meantime, they are expecting statements from the old man’s family members.

The man, aged 78, died on the spot. Some of his remains have been recovered.