MAN ARRESTED FOR TRAFFICKING DRUGS

The Cyprus Police has arrested a man for trafficking illegal narcotics.

The man, aged 27, was trying to get into the country via Larnaca Airport with several bags of such drugs.

The Police has reported that they found Twenty-Four kgs of cannabis distributed across Forty-One packets upon conducting their search of the man’s belongings.

The young man has been arrested and booked for trafficking narcotics and attempting to import illegal drugs.

As he remains in police custody, further police investigation is underway.