MAN ARRESTED FOR PHYSICALLY ASSAULTING A SAILOR

The Larnaca Police has arrested a man for assaulting a sailor from a ship temporarily stationed on the island nation.

The arrest came after the sailor lodged a complaint with the police, claiming that a man waved his pistol, shouted at him, shoved said pistol in a bag and went forward to attack him.

The sailor hit back and ran, only to be followed by another 3 individuals who started throwing stones at him. He did manage to run away to safety on his boat.

The doctor on board who examined him found that he had sustained various head injuries.

The police’s investigation led them to finding the man with the pistol who initially attacked them. They then arrested him on the basis of a court-issued warrant.

The man, aged 47 has been charged for multiple offenses – including possessing explosives without any license, possessing and transporting a firearm illegally and physical assault.