CHILD AMONG RESCUED SYRIAN MIGRANTS HAS DIED

An official from the Cypriot forces has confirmed that one of the children found in the migrant boat has died.

The child – one out of five – was hospitalized having been found in critical condition on the makeshift boat with sixty migrants on board.

The migrants, all of whom are Syrian nationals, were en route from Lebanon – and went adrift in the Mediterranean on account of the stormy weather.

They eventually ran out of food and water and were left afloat with no direction until they were spotted and rescued by Cypriot authorities.

Among the five children, two are still in intensive care while two are less serious.