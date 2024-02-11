CYPRIOT PRESIDENT MEETS WITH THE SECRETARY GENERAL OF THE COUNCIL OF EUROPE

Nikos Christodoulides, the President of Cyprus has completed his meeting with Marija Pejčinović Burić, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe.

Topics discussed during the meeting were mainly about the following up to the Reykjavik Summit. It included matters such as rising to the needs and challenges of artificial intelligence, changing climatic situations, damage to the environment and human rights in general.

Discussions also included topics such as the Convention-system and its value, how judgments must be executed, and how the European Union and the Council of Europe can make their relationship stronger.

Meanwhile Burić spoke about how the Council of Europe is ready to help Cyprus reconcile with its north and help the island nation with its Confidence Building Measures (CBMs).