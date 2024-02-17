CMP RECEIVED 40,000 EUROS DONATION FROM GREECE

In a bid to help Cyprus in its mission to find persons missing since the war, Greece has donated 40,000 Euros to The Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP).

The addition of this amount to the donation pool makes the total funding since 2006 stand at 385,000 Euros.

Founded in 1981, The CMP was formed via a formal agreement between the two regions of divided Cyprus, supervised by the UN.

The mission of the organization is to find missing people and give them the justice they deserve.

Their special project on the ‘Exhumation, Identification and Return of Remains of Missing Persons in Cyprus’ started 2006. It is partially funded by the EU.

Till date more than a thousand missing persons – both from Greek and Turkish Cyprus were found, identified and taken back to their respective families.

The organization, which is the only one that works across both Cypriot communities relies solely on donations to operate.