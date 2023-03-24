ATTEMPTED MURDER IN A NIGHTCLUB IN NICOSIA

The Cyprus Police in Nicosia is investigation an attempted murder case in a nightclub.

The incident, which took place between two men aged 38 and 24, started out as a fight and escalated quickly into greater violence.

Both men were admitted to Nicosia General Hospital and treated for sustaining stab wounds. They were found by the police at around 3 am.

Witnesses have stated that the younger of the two men were arguing with a third, who then proceeded to stab them with a knife.

The older man, who was working as a security guard then tried to break the fight up, only for the perpetrator to stab him in the chest. The man fled the scene immediately after the fact.

Police are currently on the lookout for the perpetrator. Meanwhile, the condition of the two men appears to be stable.