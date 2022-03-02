CYPRUS REMOVING PRE-DEPARTURE TEST MANDATE FOR FULLY VACCINATED BRITONS

Almost a month after Cyprus introduced its new rules for testing for both unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals, the island nation is all set to revise its rules for vaccinated visitors from the UK.

The previous rule was for all arrivals (despite their vaccination status) to test negative on a Covid-19 PCR within 72 hours prior to departure, as well as test negative on an antigen test within 48 hours before departure – and that is of course, along with testing negative on a PCR test immediately upon arrival.

But the Cyprus Foreign Office announced that those who are fully vaccinated need not test negative on any tests prior to departure, effective immediately.

They will also not be required to test negative on arrival, starting 1 March.

The not-fully vaccinated as well as the unvaccinated, however, will still need to follow the testing protocol pre as well as post-departure.

All children below the age of 11 will be exempted from tests. However, children above the age of 12 will continue to follow the same rules and guidelines as per adults who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.